TechiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3118656SaveSaveAdvanced technology innovation template psd global connection posterMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi | 314.61 MBSmall JPEG 854 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2490 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSaveDownloadAdvanced technology innovation template psd global connection posterMore