rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Rijksmuseum (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3120611Portrait of Henri&euml;tte Roland Holst-van der Schalk (1898) print in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst. Original…Save

Portrait of Henriëtte Roland Holst-van der Schalk (1898) print in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Portrait of Henriëtte Roland Holst-van der Schalk (1898) print in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More