rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Rijksmuseum (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3120644Design for painting in the Berlage stock exchange: De Handel (1878&ndash;1938) painting in high resolution by Richard Roland…Save

Design for painting in the Berlage stock exchange: De Handel (1878–1938) painting in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Design for painting in the Berlage stock exchange: De Handel (1878–1938) painting in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More