Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3120656SaveSaveYoga wellness template psd for healthy lifestyle for social media postMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDSocial Media PSD 2048 x 2048 px | 300 dpi | 63.88 MBInstagram Post PSD 2048 x 2048 px | 300 dpi | 63.88 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontSaveDownloadYoga wellness template psd for healthy lifestyle for social media postMore