audiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3120664SaveSaveYoga wellness marketing template psd for healthy lifestyle for social media post setMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpi | 224.9 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontSaveDownloadYoga wellness marketing template psd for healthy lifestyle for social media post setMore