marinemyntFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3120819SaveSaveSound wave technology template psd social media ad with catchphraseMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDSocial Media PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 11.41 MBInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 11.41 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Teko by Indian Type FoundryDownload Teko fontSaveDownloadSound wave technology template psd social media ad with catchphraseMore