Rijksmuseum (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3120865SaveSaveChild with peacock (1892) print in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 727 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2119 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3654 x 6034 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3654 x 6034 px | 300 dpi | 126.19 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadChild with peacock (1892) print in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More