Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3121233SaveSaveMental health awareness template vector for support groups social media postMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 26.21 MBInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 26.21 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontSaveDownloadMental health awareness template vector for support groups social media postMore