ExtraFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3121498SaveSaveMusic equalizer digital template vector entertainment tech ad poster with catchphraseMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorA2 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppi | 39.89 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Teko by Indian Type FoundryDownload Teko fontSaveDownloadMusic equalizer digital template vector entertainment tech ad poster with catchphraseMore