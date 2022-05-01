Rijksmuseum (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3122125SaveSaveDesign for ex-libris for Joyce Haworth (1915) drawing in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1177 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3432 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5779 x 5667 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5779 x 5667 px | 300 dpi | 187.43 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadDesign for ex-libris for Joyce Haworth (1915) drawing in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More