Rijksmuseum (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3123672SaveSaveDesign for the cover of De Architect (1878–1938) painting in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 885 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2582 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3983 x 5399 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3983 x 5399 px | 300 dpi | 123.08 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadDesign for the cover of De Architect (1878–1938) painting in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More