AumFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3123776SaveSaveDigital technology banner template vector set compatible with AIMoreFreeRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 321.28 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 710 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2069 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 2957 px | 300 dpi Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSaveDownloadDigital technology banner template vector set compatible with AIMore