Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3123994SaveSaveLophophorus L'Huysi (1850–1883) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4473 x 2982 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4473 x 2982 px | 300 dpi | 76.36 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadLophophorus L'Huysi (1850–1883) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More