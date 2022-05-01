Rijksmuseum (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3124082SaveSaveMan on horseback (1878–1938) drawing in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1021 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2978 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3917 x 4603 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3917 x 4603 px | 300 dpi | 103.2 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadMan on horseback (1878–1938) drawing in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More