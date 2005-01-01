rawpixel
Rijksmuseum (Source)
Public Domain
Design for honorary badge for loyal service, Calvé, Delft (1924) painting in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 Image

