MintyPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3126305SaveSaveBelieve fashion template vector with editable textMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 34.44 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 3335 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Source Sans Pro by Paul D. HuntDownload Source Sans Pro fontSaveDownloadBelieve fashion template vector with editable textMore