MintyPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3126306SaveSaveWomen empowerment career template vector poster fashion designer inspirational quoteMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorEPS | 23.36 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Source Sans Pro by Paul D. HuntDownload Source Sans Pro fontSaveDownloadWomen empowerment career template vector poster fashion designer inspirational quoteMore