MintyFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3126327SaveSaveBelieve template vector for fashion flyer with editable text in empowerment themeMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorFlyer 8.5 x 11 inch | 300 ppi | 22.53 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Source Sans Pro by Paul D. HuntDownload Source Sans Pro fontSaveDownloadBelieve template vector for fashion flyer with editable text in empowerment themeMore