MintyPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3126453SaveSaveCareer web banner template psd with editable text, Careers have no genderMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 1280 x 320 px | 300 dpi | 4.35 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 300 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1280 x 320 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Source Sans Pro by Paul D. HuntDownload Source Sans Pro fontSaveDownloadCareer web banner template psd with editable text, Careers have no genderMore