MintyFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3126529SaveSaveDream story template vector for cosmetic social media with editable textMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 60.55 MBInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 60.55 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Source Sans Pro by Paul D. HuntDownload Source Sans Pro fontSaveDownloadDream story template vector for cosmetic social media with editable textMore