MintyFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3126631SaveSaveDiscover template vector for beach email header with editable textMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorEmail Header EPS 1500 x 500 px | 300 ppi | 27.49 MBTwitter Header EPS 1500 x 500 px | 300 ppi | 27.49 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Source Sans Pro by Paul D. HuntDownload Source Sans Pro fontSaveDownloadDiscover template vector for beach email header with editable textMore