MintyFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3126637SaveSaveDiscover story template psd for beach social media post with editable textMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDSocial Media PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 12.32 MBInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 12.32 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Source Sans Pro by Paul D. HuntDownload Source Sans Pro fontSaveDownloadDiscover story template psd for beach social media post with editable textMore