MintyPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3126638SaveSaveWomen empowerment career template vector with public speaker inspirational quoteMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 39.18 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Source Sans Pro by Paul D. HuntDownload Source Sans Pro fontSaveDownloadWomen empowerment career template vector with public speaker inspirational quoteMore