MintyFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3126686SaveSaveWomen empowerment template vector for flyer with editable text make yourself proudMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorFlyer 8.5 x 11 inch | 300 ppi | 21.76 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Source Sans Pro by Paul D. HuntDownload Source Sans Pro fontSaveDownloadWomen empowerment template vector for flyer with editable text make yourself proudMore