MintyFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3126736SaveSaveWomen empowerment template psd for presentation with editable text, strong is beautifulMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDBlog Banner 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 31.22 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Source Sans Pro by Paul D. HuntDownload Source Sans Pro fontSaveDownloadWomen empowerment template psd for presentation with editable text, strong is beautifulMore