MintyFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3126777SaveSaveWomen empowerment template psd for social media post with editable text, strong is beautifulMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDSocial Media PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 9.71 MBInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 9.71 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Source Sans Pro by Paul D. HuntDownload Source Sans Pro fontSaveDownloadWomen empowerment template psd for social media post with editable text, strong is beautifulMore