MintyFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3127083SaveSaveSocial media story template psd with editable text collection in women empowerment in workplace themeMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 81.55 MBSmall JPEG 675 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Source Sans Pro by Paul D. HuntDownload Source Sans Pro fontSaveDownloadSocial media story template psd with editable text collection in women empowerment in workplace themeMore