AdjimaFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3127323SaveSaveSpring floral SALE template vector with colorful roses fashion social media adMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 5.25 MBInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 5.25 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontHeebo by Multiple DesignersDownload Heebo fontPinyon Script by Nicole FallyDownload Pinyon Script fontDownload AllSaveDownloadSpring floral SALE template vector with colorful roses fashion social media adMore