Freehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3129606SaveSaveModern party marketing template vector social media ad for organizersMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 23.37 MBInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 23.37 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontPlayfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontDownload AllSaveDownloadModern party marketing template vector social media ad for organizersMore