NingFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3147975SaveSaveHandicraft themed banner template vector with paint stamp background setMoreFreeRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 20.61 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 710 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2069 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 2365 px | 300 dpi Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :PT Serif by ParaTypeDownload PT Serif fontMontserrat by Julieta UlanovskyDownload Montserrat fontDownload AllSaveDownloadHandicraft themed banner template vector with paint stamp background setMore