AdjimaFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3148854SaveSaveFeminine floral SALE template psd with colorful roses fashion ad bannerMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDPinterest Pin 735 x 1102 px | 300 dpi | 6.58 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontOswald by Vernon AdamsDownload Oswald fontDownload AllSaveDownloadFeminine floral SALE template psd with colorful roses fashion ad bannerMore