AdjimaFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3148861SaveSaveSpring floral SALE template psd with colorful roses fashion ad bannerMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDPinterest Pin 735 x 1102 px | 300 dpi | 5.95 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontHeebo by Multiple DesignersDownload Heebo fontPinyon Script by Nicole FallyDownload Pinyon Script fontDownload AllSaveDownloadSpring floral SALE template psd with colorful roses fashion ad bannerMore