AdjimaFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3148879SaveSaveFeminine floral SALE template vector with colorful roses fashion ad bannerMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorPinterest Pin 1000 x 1500 px | 300 ppi | 6.3 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontHeebo by Multiple DesignersDownload Heebo fontDownload AllSaveDownloadFeminine floral SALE template vector with colorful roses fashion ad bannerMore