AdjimaFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3148913SaveSaveSpring floral SALE template vector with colorful roses fashion ad bannerMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 6.76 MBFacebook Event Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 6.76 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontOswald by Vernon AdamsDownload Oswald fontDownload AllSaveDownloadSpring floral SALE template vector with colorful roses fashion ad bannerMore