AdjimaFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3148914SaveSaveFeminine floral SALE template psd with colorful roses fashion ad banner setMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 66.99 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontOswald by Vernon AdamsDownload Oswald fontHeebo by Multiple DesignersDownload Heebo fontPinyon Script by Nicole FallyDownload Pinyon Script fontDownload AllSaveDownloadFeminine floral SALE template psd with colorful roses fashion ad banner setMore