AdjimaFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3148921SaveSaveFeminine floral SALE template vector with colorful roses fashion ad bannerMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 8.98 MBFacebook Event Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 8.98 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontHeebo by Multiple DesignersDownload Heebo fontDownload AllSaveDownloadFeminine floral SALE template vector with colorful roses fashion ad bannerMore