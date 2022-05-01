rawpixel
Public Domain
Snowy Owl (1832–1837) print in high resolution, by John Gould, Edward Lear and Charles Joseph Hullmandel. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

