AdjimaFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3149710SaveSaveSpring floral square frame psd with purple roses on white backgroundMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 103.32 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi Compatible with :SaveDownloadSpring floral square frame psd with purple roses on white backgroundMore