AdjimaFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3149809SaveSaveCute floral arched frame vector with pink roses on white backgroundMoreFreeRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 7.32 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 5001 px | 300 dpi Compatible with :SaveDownloadCute floral arched frame vector with pink roses on white backgroundMore