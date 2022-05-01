Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3150440SaveSaveWomen with a Dog (1891) painting in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from the Sterling and Francine Clark Art Institute. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 950 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2772 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4730 x 5972 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4730 x 5972 px | 300 dpi | 161.67 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadWomen with a Dog (1891) painting in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from the Sterling and Francine Clark Art Institute. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More