The Cleveland Museum of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3150441SaveSaveWoman with an Umbrella (1894) by Pierre Bonnard Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4016 x 6023 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4016 x 6023 px | 300 dpi | 138.44 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadWoman with an Umbrella (1894) by Pierre Bonnard Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More