The Cleveland Museum of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3150442SaveSaveNursemaids’ Promenade; Frieze of Carriages (1895) by Pierre Bonnard Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2301 x 2876 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2301 x 2876 px | 300 dpi | 37.91 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadNursemaids’ Promenade; Frieze of Carriages (1895) by Pierre Bonnard Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More