The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Source)
Public Domain
Frontispiece for Color Lithography by André Mellerio (1898) print in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

