National Gallery of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3151163SaveSaveCaprimulgus Ruficollis (1804–1902) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3957 x 2638 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3957 x 2638 px | 300 dpi | 59.77 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadCaprimulgus Ruficollis (1804–1902) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More