Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152746SaveSaveThaumalea Amherstiae (1850–1883) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 794 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2315 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4612 x 3051 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4612 x 3051 px | 300 dpi | 80.56 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadThaumalea Amherstiae (1850–1883) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More