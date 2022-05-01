The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3194814SaveSaveGarden (1935) painting in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1190 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1819 x 1804 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1819 x 1804 px | 300 dpi | 18.82 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadGarden (1935) painting in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More