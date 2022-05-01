rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3194901Dining Room in the Country (1913) painting in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of…Save

Dining Room in the Country (1913) painting in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Dining Room in the Country (1913) painting in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More