NunnyPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3196009SaveSaveBitcoin financial technology template vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 27.06 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Kanit by Cadson DemakDownload Kanit fontSaveDownloadBitcoin financial technology template vectorMore