audiFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3205569SaveSaveWellness spa banner template psd compatible with AI for setMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 2048 x 2048 px | 300 dpi | 288.42 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2048 x 2048 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontNunito Sans by Multiple DesignersDownload Nunito Sans fontDownload AllSaveDownloadWellness spa banner template psd compatible with AI for setMore