FroyFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3205620SaveSaveBeauty getaway wellness template psd/vector with facial massage backgroundMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDSocial Media PSD 2048 x 2048 px | 300 dpi | 77.69 MBInstagram Post PSD 2048 x 2048 px | 300 dpi | 77.69 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontNunito Sans by Multiple DesignersDownload Nunito Sans fontDownload AllSaveDownloadBeauty getaway wellness template psd/vector with facial massage backgroundMore